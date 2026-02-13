The Philippines successfully concluded the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) 2026, held on Jan. 28 to 30 at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The three-day business-to-business event generated partial sales leads of P1.44 billion, underscoring strong buyer confidence and renewed momentum for Philippine and ASEAN tourism.

Marking the country’s return as host after a decade, TRAVEX 2026 reinforced the Philippines’ position as a capable MICE destination and an active driver of tourism trade and regional cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, TRAVEX 2026 brought together nearly 300 international buyers from over 50 key source markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, alongside 363 ASEAN exhibitors representing hotels and resorts, tour operators, destination management organizations, government agencies, airlines, and MICE venues.

Over three days, participants engaged in approximately 7,800 pre-scheduled business appointments, facilitating direct commercial discussions between ASEAN sellers and global buyers. ​​This year’s exchange carried strong regional momentum into focused business discussions, connecting ASEAN tourism products with buyers shaping travel demand in their markets. Hosting TRAVEX in Cebu also demonstrated the Philippines’ readiness to deliver efficient, credible, and results-oriented trade events.

Beyond the trade floor, ATF 2026 featured ministerial meetings, tourism conferences, media briefings, and networking activities that supported dialogue on sustainability, innovation, and long-term competitiveness. A key milestone of the forum was the adoption of the ASEAN Tourism Sector Plan 2026-2030, which sets a shared road map for strengthening tourism enterprises, improving resilience, and promoting inclusive growth across the region.

Delegates took part in curated pre-show events in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City, experiencing the Philippines as a destination that combines heritage, culture, modern infrastructure, and creativity. The tours featured cultural sites, leisure activities, island hopping, and visits to creative hubs, highlighting Cebu City’s recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Design and its appeal for incentive travel and business events.

With ATF 2026 concluding on a strong note, the Philippines reaffirms its role as a regional tourism leader committed to advancing dialogue, trade, and partnerships that support long-term growth for destinations and communities across the country.

