Refining a legacy of excellence

Barbara G. Tan

President and CEO

A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp.

BARBARA “BAMBI” G. TAN, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp., (ADGMC) is committed to delivering only top-notch quality. Her drive for excellence and willingness to embrace change have steered her family’s business to new and greater heights. For almost 50 years now, ADGMC has continued to be a key player in the fats and oils industry in the Philippines, especially in Cebu, where “Bambi oil” is a common, indispensable kitchen staple.

But Ms. Tan’s path to entrepreneurship was not one she had initially chosen. It was one that chose her. As the eldest child of ADGMC’s late founder, Albino D. Gothong, she was predestined to play a pivotal role in the family business.

When her father fell ill in 2006, Ms. Tan, a certified public accountant, was called upon to continue his legacy. Graduating magna cum laude with a degree in accountancy from the University of San Carlos, she was more than equipped to rise to the challenge.

Ms. Tan brought a renewed sense of direction to ADGMC. She focused on modernizing the company’s systems and processes, instilling a culture of professionalism while upholding the values of integrity her father had championed. She encouraged the adoption of new approaches and technologies within ADGMC.

The company has continued to support local agriculture and adapted to market trends, such as introducing consumer-friendly sachet packaging (“Tipid Packs”). Operations are also streamlined through vertical integration, ensuring quality control from copra crushing to the final product. Their products are halal-certified, and ADGMC is the first and only Good Manufacturing Practices-certified fats and oils manufacturing plant in Cebu. Additionally, ADGMC has expanded its warehousing and logistics capabilities, meeting customer demands across the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) regions more efficiently.

ADGMC’s purpose, as Ms. Tan envisions, is to serve the essential needs of the Filipino people, particularly in the VisMin regions, by providing high-quality oils and baking products, and to support local coconut farmers, thereby contributing to the agricultural sector’s growth. Ms. Tan brings this purpose to life through the company’s operations, producing healthy products that offer value for money without compromising quality.

Ms. Tan defines and measures her company’s success not just through accolades and in financial terms but also through the loyalty of employees and clients. Success is also reflected in how well the company weathers economic challenges, such as fluctuating raw material costs and competitive pressures from the palm oil industry.

Even throughout the coronavirus pandemic in recent years, ADGMC remained resilient. They continued operations and provided housing for employees in need. They let their workers from other affected industries keep their jobs by temporarily letting them work in the manufacturing plant instead.

Ms. Tan ensures that the company’s purpose extends outside the business by engaging in various corporate social responsibility initiatives. Through Ms. Tan’s executive positions in various socio-civic organizations and ADG Group’s Corporate foundation, the Philippine Council for NGO Certification-accredited Alpa Foundation, she supports educational programs, community and religious activities, and environmental stewardship, which extends the company’s positive impact to the supply chain and the broader community.

Ms. Tan secures ADGMC’s long-term viability through a conservative approach to growth that prioritizes quality, sustainability and longevity over aggressive expansion. She ensures that growth does not come at the expense of the company’s values or the well-being of its employees, customers and the community. Her strategy involves focusing operational efficiency rather than growing too quickly.

Like a chef selecting the finest of oils to elevate a dish, Ms. Tan infuses ADGMC with her pure passion for excellence and innovation. She masterfully mixes the rich legacy of her father’s values with modern practices to create a resilient and future-focused enterprise — one that not only nourishes the company but also sustains the community.

