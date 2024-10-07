Empowering innovation

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines has concluded its search for the country’s most visionary leaders shaping opportunities and transforming industries. It is a program of the SGV Foundation, Inc., with co-presenters: the Asian Institute of Management, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

George T. Barcelon

Chairman & President

Integrated Computer Systems, Inc.

IN THE RAPIDLY evolving world of technology, George T. Barcelon, the chairman and president of Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS), has used his leadership, vision and a deep understanding of the industry’s complexities to lift ICS to new heights.

He recalled working at his family’s rubber and plastic manufacturing company that made plastic sheeting and foam materials for footwear.

Mr. Barcelon graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from De La Salle University. Despite being a chemical engineer, he said he also had an interest in electronics and was exposed to early programming while in college.

“I read a lot of computer magazines which had all these advertisements. I saw the fast pace of development coming in the IT field,” he said.

Realizing the IT industry was growing fast because of the technology needed by public and private companies, he entered the computer business in 1978 and founded ICS to provide IT solutions.

One of the first major milestones if ICS was being appointed as one of the value-added resellers of an American multinational technology company in the Philippines. As ICS grew bigger, the company attracted other global technology partners.

ICS is a pioneer in the microcomputer industry in the country. Over the years ICS kept adding to its portfolio of IT solutions and now offers a wide range of technology solutions, including edge computing, core infrastructure, and cloud services, aimed at helping businesses build, grow, and transform their operations.

ICS is known for its commitment to providing high-quality IT support and professional services and has evolved into a Systems Integrator and Managed Service Provider, having entered into strong partnerships with global technology brands.

ICS caters to a broad clientele, including many of the Philippines’ top 1,000 corporations, and is recognized for its professionalism and reliability. Its success has been made possible by its relentless pursuit of staying up-to-date and well-equipped with the latest developments in the tech world.

ICS strives to help organizations stay ahead of the curve by leveraging next-generation technology to future-proof their digital transformation efforts.

Recognizing that the success of ICS centers on the skills and dedication of its team, Mr. Barcelon said he places a strong emphasis on an ecosystem of professionals that work towards a single goal of servicing the digital transformation that their clients need.

He said he always wants to invest in people because they are the most important aspect of the company, encouraging collaboration and input from the team.

“We are a knowledge company. I believe that in business, it’s a continuous learning process,” he said.

ICS creates opportunities and careers for its employees.

Even if artificial intelligence (AI) will be the next big technology, Mr. Barcelon said he thinks there will still be a lot of human intervention. The company trains, accredits, and enables local talent to become globally competitive. Employees go through accreditation courses such as IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL).

Always thinking ahead, Mr. Barcelon has made sure ICS supported remote work and digital transformation, showcasing its resilience during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. ICS played crucial roles in projects like providing IT infrastructure for the Philippine Space Agency and supporting a major bank’s digitization efforts, ensuring minimal disruption.

Mr. Barcelon has committed to an inspiring vision for ICS, aiming for a technologically advanced and inclusive society. Aside from ICS, he is the chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and is also involved with the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) where he advocates for policies enhancing Philippine business competitiveness, streamlining processes, promoting ease of doing business, digital evolution, and economic recovery.

As Mr. Barcelon looks to the future, his vision for ICS is to continue pushing the boundaries of technology, delivering exceptional value to clients, and making a positive impact on society.

“Sustainability is all about looking forward,” he said. “There are always so many new things coming out, and especially in the Philippines, there are really some areas that can be opportunistic. You just have to be committed and willing to learn.”

