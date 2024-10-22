The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines has concluded its search for the country’s most visionary leaders shaping opportunities and transforming industries. It is a program of the SGV Foundation, Inc., with co-presenters: the Asian Institute of Management, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

THE SEARCH for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines is set to conclude with a much-awaited awards gala at the Makati Shangri-La on Wednesday (Oct. 23).

This year’s search has identified 11 outstanding entrepreneurs from diverse industries who are shaping opportunities and leading enterprises that help transform communities and uplift the nation.

George T. Barcelon is a pioneer of the information technology industry in the Philippines. His foresight enabled him to found Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. in 1978. Today, the company has evolved into a systems integrator and managed service provider, offering a wide range of technology solutions and holding strong partnerships with global technology brands.

Despite his early life struggles, Antonio L. Co saved up enough to establish Carrascal Nickel Corp. As a founder of the Philippine Nickel Industry Association, he has been instrumental in positioning the country as a top exporter of nickel ore and is committed to sustainability, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Elenita C. Dela Rosa, after spending years working abroad in the fintech industry, came home to start ECo Global Consulting, Inc., an IT solutions and services provider for core banking systems. Championing local economic development, the company built ECOSLAi, a first-of-its-kind full core banking and lending platform for the digitalization of rural banks and microfinance institutions.

Macario S. Fojas tapped into the potential of Java when he founded Seven Seven Global Services, Inc., propelling it to the forefront of the Philippine Information Technology-Business Process Management sector. His leadership helped the company place thousands of Filipinos in lucrative roles in application development, quality assurance, infrastructure support, technical helpdesk and back-office services across the IT and business process outsourcing sector.

Anna Losanta Marie R. Lagon owns and operates homegrown fashion brand Bayo, acquiring it in 2013. Beyond growing the brand, she has transformed Bayo Manila, Inc. into a sustainable enterprise that celebrates Filipino heritage and practices community engagement, raising consumer awareness and promoting Earth-friendly fashion practices as well as partnering with grassroots associations who practice traditional crafts.

Jacinto Ng, Jr. established Raemulan Lands, Inc. to address the backlog of socialized housing for the low-income market. In addition to developing over 30,000 homes in eight years, the company has implemented values and skills development programs for residents and installed rooftop solar energy panels in their houses, helping to build more sustainable communities.

Ruth Yu-Owen founded Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc. as a joint venture focused on rooftop solar projects and offering a broad range of services for commercial and industrial solar solutions. Strategic partnerships propelled the company’s growth, with a target of 500-MW renewable energy and 200-MW rooftop solar by 2028.

Rosemarie P. Rafael established Airspeed with just a handful of people and a single van. Now the company has grown into a global logistics powerhouse, AIC Group of Companies Holding Corp., operating in over 90 countries. Always seeking to make an impact, she advocates for women’s leadership and implements initiatives that support small- and medium-sized enterprises that depend on their services.

Czarina J. Sevilla pivoted from a promising career in hospitality to establish Avocadoria.ph, which offers a diverse line of healthy avocado-based treats, such as ice cream, cakes, and shakes. Starting from a single stall then rapidly expanding to more than 200 outlets through franchising, Avocadoria has grown to encompass an advocacy that supports avocado farmers and a new line of avocado-based skincare and oil products.

Barbara G. Tan took over leadership of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp., a major player in the Philippine fats and oils industry, from her late father. She brought a renewed sense of direction to the company, modernizing systems and processes and instilling a culture of professionalism, which have enabled it to thrive for nearly half a century.

Ambassador Leehiong T. Wee was born into poverty, but his relentless pursuit of betterment earned him an education and drove him to start the W Group, which is today an industry leader in the trading and export of seaweed and carrageenan products. Beyond growing the enterprise, his investments in seaweed farming in Mindanao have brought tremendous socioeconomic and ecological benefits in conflict-ridden areas.

From among these 11 finalists, winners will be recognized for each of these categories: Master Entrepreneur, Technology Entrepreneur, Woman Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur, and Young Entrepreneur.

One of these winners will be named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines and will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2025. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program is produced globally by Ernst & Young (EY).

