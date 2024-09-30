Making avocado a vocation

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines has concluded its search for the country’s most visionary leaders shaping opportunities and transforming industries. It is a program of the SGV Foundation, Inc., with co-presenters: the Asian Institute of Management, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Czarina J. Sevilla

Founder and CEO

Avocadoria.ph

CZARINA J. SEVILLA’S entrepreneurial journey is a tale of transformation, innovation, and commitment to community values. Initially pursuing computer science, she pivoted to the dynamic world of hospitality and restaurant management. This was a step toward her dream of founding Avocadoria.ph, a business that celebrates her favorite fruit and embodies her commitment to uplifting the lives of local avocado farmers. Ms. Sevilla has been a fan of avocados since she was a child, where she would combine it with milk and sugar to have as a snack.

The brand name, which is a portmanteau of the word avocado and Ms. Sevilla’s first name Czarina, includes “.ph” to represent the Philippines and encourage consumers to support locally owned businesses and products.

As a budding entrepreneur, Ms. Sevilla encountered several challenges such as ensuring a consistent avocado supply. Her initial batch came from a small-scale farmer in Davao who had plans of working abroad. Before he left, he promised that he would seek help from other farmers in the region to secure a consistent supply for Avocadoria.ph, which he made good on.

Avocadoria.ph has reimagined the avocado as a staple ingredient in various treats. The brand’s signature product, the “Avocado Lover” ice cream, captured the hearts and palates of consumers with its creamy texture and rich flavor. This product was the beginning of a line that would then grow to include various innovative offerings, from refreshing avocado shakes to the indulgent avocado tin can ice cream cakes. Each creation is a testament to Ms. Sevilla’s culinary prowess and her dedication to providing healthier food options.

As Avocadoria.ph grew, so did the challenges it faced, including the surge in franchise demand in 2019. Ms. Sevilla’s leadership was crucial during this period, and she implemented systems and processes that allowed the company to scale up without sacrificing the quality and integrity of its products. Her hands-on approach ensured that the brand’s values were upheld, even as it expanded its reach.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is deeply integrated in its business model. Ms. Sevilla’s plans to establish a cooperative for local farmers reflect her values that emphasize growth and mutual support. This cooperative aims to provide farmers with the tools, resources, and knowledge that they need to succeed in a competitive market, ensuring that the benefits of Avocadoria.ph’s growth are shared with those who contribute to its success.

Ms. Sevilla is also in talks with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to recycle the brand’s wastage and transform it into packaging for their products, which illustrates her resourcefulness and environmental awareness.

Ms. Sevilla’s forward-thinking mindset is also evident in her expansion plans. From selling just two cups on its opening day, Avocadoria.ph now has over 224 branches throughout the Philippines and is now expanding its international presence with three locations in Singapore. Moreover, Ms. Sevilla’s exploration of skincare and avocado oil is a natural extension of her mission to promote health and wellness.

Ms. Sevilla understands that a company’s strength lies in its people, and Avocadoria.ph has been known to employ single moms, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. This culture of innovation, inclusiveness, and meritocracy is a driving force behind the brand’s ability to stay ahead of industry trends and respond to changing consumer needs.

Ms. Sevilla’s personal motto, “Know what you want and always aim higher,” has been a guiding light in her journey as an entrepreneur. It is a philosophy that garnered her the prestigious Go Negosyo’s Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneur 2024 award. Avocadoria.ph illustrates the power of innovation and the impact of ethical business practices. With Ms. Sevilla at the helm, it remains a beacon of Filipino entrepreneurship, a brand that satisfies taste buds, nourishes the body, and uplifts the farming community.

Media sponsors are BusinessWorld and the ABS-CBN News Channel. Gold Sponsors are SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., Uratex, and Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. Silver sponsor is International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Bronze sponsor is Lausgroup Holdings, Inc. Banquet Sponsor is Bounty Fresh Foods, Inc.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 23, 2024. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines will represent the country in the World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2025. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program is produced globally by Ernst & Young (EY).