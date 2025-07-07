THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday said it uncovered a new human trafficking route funneling Filipinos to Pakistan for illegal work, describing the scheme as part of trafficking patterns similar to those used by syndicates linked to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO).

Four Filipinos — a man and three women in their late 30s to early 40s — were nabbed at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on July 6 while attempting to board a Cebu Pacific flight to Hong Kong, the BI said in a statement on Monday.

They were later found to be en route to Pakistan for jobs arranged by a Chinese national recruiter.

“This is a deeply disturbing trend. We are now seeing victims being funneled to Pakistan for illegal online work — clearly a new scheme from the same criminal playbook tied to illegal POGOs,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said in a statement.

The passengers initially claimed they were vacationing in Hong Kong but later admitted under secondary inspection that they had been recruited to work as cleaners and a cook at an online gaming hub in Pakistan, with promised monthly salaries ranging from P35,000 to P45,000.

They said their travel funds were provided by their recruiter, who also instructed them to pose as tourists until further arrangements were made.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., earlier directed agencies to strengthen anti-trafficking efforts and tighten border controls following reports of Filipinos being exploited in scam and cybercrime hubs across Southeast Asia.

The BI said it has coordinated with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to investigate recruiters and facilitators behind the new trafficking route.

“Be cautious of anyone offering too-good-to-be-true opportunities abroad, especially if you’re instructed to lie or pose as a tourist,” Mr. Viado said. “These victims were scammed and almost trafficked out of the country under false promises.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana