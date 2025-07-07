THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday said that it would now utilize short message service (SMS) notification and e-mails to notify violators of its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP).

“A key feature of this initiative is that vehicle owners will receive notification via SMS even without an internet connection so that immediate action may be taken as soon as they are notified and for their convenience,” MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said in statement.

Motorists will receive a text or e-mail from the agency once a traffic violation has been verified and validated.

Mr. Artes also urged the public to be cautious of any suspicious messages containing payment links, as the official MMDA text and e-mail notification do not include it.

The agency will send a text via “MMDA_NCAP” and e-mails through “no-reply@mmda.gov.ph.”

He added that motorists should update their records with the Land Transportation Office to ensure they receive notifications.

“Also, vehicle ownership should be up to date; transfer of ownership should also be processed immediately,” he said.

The MMDA began re-implementing the NCAP on Metro Manila’s major highways after the Supreme Court partially lifted a temporary restraining order issued in 2022.

The NCAP covers Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), C5, Buendia, Roxas Boulevard, Marcos Highway, Katipunan, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue and West Avenue. — Adrian H. Halili