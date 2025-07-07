MANILA said that it is seeking closer military cooperation with Auckland, aiming to maintain regional security and improve disaster response preparedness, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

In a statement, the AFP said that Deputy Chief of Staff Rommel P. Roldan met with Commander of Joint Forces New Zealand Robert Krushka during a courtesy visit on Monday.

“The AFP and New Zealand defense forces have a history of cooperation through multilateral frameworks, with shared goals of maintaining regional security and disaster response readiness,” it added.

In April, the Philippines and New Zealand signed a visiting forces agreement (VFA) that would improve military cooperation and allow their armed forces to hold joint exercises in each other’s shores.

The Philippine army said that their meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperations between Manila and Auckland.

They also explored ways for further joint military training and humanitarian assistance efforts.

Also on Monday, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) has started the second Cope Thunder Philippines 2025 joint fighter training exercises.

In a separate statement, the PAF said that the joint training is scheduled to run until July 18 and will be conducted across multiple training locations in Northern Luzon.

The Cope Thunder exercises seek to enable bilateral fighter training with the Philippines and enhance the readiness and interoperability of both forces.

More than 2,000 PAF personnel will be deployed, including FA-50PH fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucanos, AW109 helicopters, S-76A, and S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.

The US’ air forces will also deploy 225 personnel and F-35 fighter aircraft during the exercise.

They will also take part in subject matter expert exchanges and field training exercises within designated Intensive Military Training Areas through the Northern Luzon Area.

“These engagements focus on enhancing operational tactics, interoperability, and joint mission capabilities across multiple domains,” the PAF said.

The Philippine government has been seeking more foreign defense deals with countries like the US, Japan, Australia and Canada amid its ongoing sea dispute with China.

Philippine forces have repeatedly sparred with Chinese ships and aircraft in the South China Sea due to competing claims over the disputed sea, where more than $3 trillion worth of trade passes through each year.

A United Nations-backed tribunal based in The Hague in 2016 voided China’s claim to more than 80% of the South China Sea, for being illegal.

The AFP in April also said it has started planning for action in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, which could inadvertently involve the Philippines. The country’s northernmost island lies just 140 kilometers southeast of the southern tip of Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province. — Adrian H. Halili