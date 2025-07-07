MORE than 27,400 families, or 82,500 individuals, across 14 villages in Luzon were affected by Severe Tropical Storm Danas, locally named Bising, and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

According to its 8 a.m. situational report, Central Luzon recorded the highest number of affected families, with more than 26,700 across 11 villages. This was followed by the Ilocos Region, with around 600 affected families from two villages, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), with 73 families from one village.

Of the total, two families were served inside two evacuation centers in Central Luzon, while 1,017 families received help outside evacuation sites in Central Luzon and CAR.

No deaths, missing persons or injuries have been reported, as of writing.

Flooding was reported in 38 areas in Central Luzon, with two already subsiding, the NDRRMC said.

Fallen debris in two areas, and rain-induced landslide in one were also reported in the region.

Severe Tropical Storm Danas exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Danas will “continue to weaken over the East China Sea due to unfavorable conditions.”

“It is forecast to weaken into a remnant low by Wednesday as it moves over the landmass of Eastern China.”

It was last spotted 605 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 125 kph, moving north at 35 kph.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to drench most of the country, bringing occasional moderate to, at times, heavy rains over the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan, according to a separate weather bulletin from PAGASA.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the rest of Central Luzon could experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Several local government units in Metro Manila and the Ilocos Region suspended classes on July 7 due to heavy rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon.

The state weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides following heavy rain or severe thunderstorms.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” PAGASA said.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” it added. — Katherine K. Chan