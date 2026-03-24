THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday reported a total of 2,630 Filipinos have been assisted with their pre-repatriation and post-repatriation needs.

Of this, the government has provided government-funded flights to 1,837 Filipinos, including 1,407 overseas Filipino workers and 430 dependents, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac told the newly created Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy ad hoc committee in the Senate.

The department has also provided food, transport, and cash aid to 16,660 Filipinos.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) also told the panel it has approximately P1.7 billion funds for the repatriation program, of which 20% have already been utilized for commercial and chartered flights, land transportation, and temporary accommodation of the Filipinos requesting to return to the Philippines.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan said the repatriation costs P175,000 to P190,000 per person inclusive of financial assistance and initial reintegration assistance.

The agency said it would need approximately P4.8 billion to repatriate 1% of overseas Filipinos in the affected region.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, 2.4 million Filipinos live in the Middle East. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel