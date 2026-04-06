A RESEARCH FIRM on Monday rejected considerations of a joint gas development in the South China Sea between the Philippines and China.

In a statement, Stratbase Institute warned that China is “neither a reliable nor a responsible actor,” noting that any partnership with the said country must be grounded in international law, such as the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“China’s continued refusal to recognize and comply with the arbitral ruling further underscores its lack of credibility. A state that persistently disregards international law and violates Philippine sovereign rights cannot be expected to honor any agreement,” Stratbase Institute President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Andres C. Manhit said.

Mr. Manhit cautioned that entering into negotiations with China poses a risk to the sovereign rights of the country, considering the plight of the Filipino fisherfolk and frontliners in the disputed waters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on March 29 said the Philippines and China had initial exchanges on the possibility of a joint gas exploration in the South China Sea.

The talks on joint energy exploration halted in 2023 following a Supreme Court ruling declaring the marine seismic survey of the area between the Philippines, China, and Vietnam as unconstitutional.

Recent developments on the oil crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East revived discussions of the exploration to address the challenges in fuel supply.

However, Mr. Manhit said the energy crisis must not be used to justify such an agreement, calling on the government to enter energy partnerships with the private sector in the country instead. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel