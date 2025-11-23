FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) officially welcomed 333 fourth class cadets of “MADASILAK” Class of 2029 into the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines (CCAFP) during recognition rites held on Saturday at Borromeo Field.

This rite marked the plebes’ transition from months of rigid training to becoming full-fledged members of the corps.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. applauded the cadets’ determination to complete the toughest phase of their PMA journey.

“Out of the thousands who aspired to enter these gates, you stood your ground,” he told the plebes, noting that their struggles were designed to build the resilience required of future military leaders.

Mr. Brawner also emphasized the importance of the milestones the cadets have already achieved. “Your first march, your first inspection, your first taste of failure, your first quiet victory — each one has already begun shaping the officer you will become,” he said.

He reminded the new cadets that Recognition is not a culmination but a starting point. “It is the moment the Academy says, ‘You are ready for more’.”

The Recognition Rites, one of PMA’s most meaningful traditions, formally ends the plebe stage — considered the most challenging period in a cadet’s life. It symbolizes the cadets’ acceptance into the long-standing brotherhood and sisterhood of the Corps, affirming their readiness to embrace military values and the demands of the profession. — Artemio A. Dumlao