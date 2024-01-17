BAGUIO CITY — City officials have urged the City Engineering Office (CEO), Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO), Inc., and telecom companies to install underground cables, eliminating the unsightly and unsafe wires scattered throughout the city.

In Resolution No. 735, series of 2023, Baguio City legislators emphasized the need for an underground cabling system to align with tourism promotion and the smart city goal. This system aims to provide residents and tourists with a clear view of the city’s natural beauty and architectural structures, which have long been obstructed by dangling wires.

The Baguio City council assigned relevant city government offices to conduct a comprehensive study on the feasibility of installing underground cables or electricity networks for development and safety.

Previously, the City Council considered Proposed Resolution No. 02-23 (Senior Citizen Official for a Day) and Proposed Resolution No. 13-23 (Scout Official for a Day), both advocating for the installation of underground cables. These initiatives aim to address the vulnerability of the open cabling network to calamities like earthquakes, typhoons, and landslides, which can damage surroundings and electrical poles.

City officials emphasized that the current overhead cables and wires, crisscrossing streets, not only create an unsightly mess and eyesores but also pose environmental hazards, impacting public health and safety. — Artemio A. Dumlao