BAGUIO CITY — Authorities, led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Cordillera, torched down a total of P3.06 million worth of marijuana shrubs, and dried leaves at an illicit plantation at Mount Chalimuno, in Saclit, Sadanga, Mt. Province on Sunday.

At least 10,500 fully grown marijuana plants growing on a lot of around 1,500 square meters and valued at P2.1 million, including dried marijuana leaves and fruiting tops weighing approximately 3000 grams, 5 bricks of dried marijuana leaves, worth roughly P960,000, went up in smoke, said PDEA-Cordillera Director Derrick Carreon.

No cultivator was caught during the raid. — Artemio A. Dumlao