BAGUIO CITY — The management of Mt. Pulag National Park in Kabayan, Benguet announced in a public advisory that it is temporarily closing two campsites for rehabilitation and clean-up.

This comes after the Protected Area Management Office noticed mounds of garbage suspected to have been left by trekkers at Campsites 1 and 2.

“Due to this, Campsite 1&2 will be temporarily closed to allow for rehabilitation and to instill discipline among visitors,” the advisory said.

Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape Protected Area Superintendent Emerita B. Albas confirmed they will be imposing penalties on campers found to have left their trash at the site. The reopening of the campsites will be announced once it is deemed suitable for use again.

The management is requiring campers to carry their trash with them when leaving Mt. Pulag, urging the use of reusable water containers to prevent littering and a heavy environmental impact.

The Mt. Pulag National Park advisory reiterated that all visitors should practice the Leave No Trace Principle.

Mt. Pulag National Park is the highest peak in Luzon and is the second-highest mountain in the Philippines with an elevation of 2,922 meters above sea level. — Artemio A. Dumlao