BAGUIO CITY — Classes and work in all public and private schools across Apayao province have been suspended on Thursday (Nov. 27) due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The Provincial Government of Apayao emphasized that the suspension kept students and school personnel safe from possible flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

Gov. Elias C. Bulut, Jr. ordered the province-wide suspension as the state weather bureau released a heavy rainfall warning on Thursday, placing Calanasan, Luna, and Santa Marcela towns under Orange Warning.

Flora and Pudtol in Apayao, along with several towns in neighboring Cagayan, were placed under the Yellow Warning, where flooding and landslides were possible.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also reported light to moderate, and at times heavy rains in parts of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, and Nueva Vizcaya, which may last for the next two to three hours.

Similar weather conditions are expected to spread across the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and remaining areas of Apayao and Aurora.

Residents on mountain slopes were urged to prepare for possible landslides, mudslides, rockslides, and flash floods.

The Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office continues to monitor rivers, road conditions, and landslide-prone zones, with emergency teams on standby for any needed response.

Some residents have reported rising water levels, though no major incidents have been officially confirmed. Schools were also advised to postpone all scheduled activities for the day. — Artemio A. Dumlao