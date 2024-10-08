BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong on Tuesday, the last day of filing of candidacies, filed his third and final bid as Mayor of Baguio, ending talks on whether he will run for the Senate.

Running under the banner of the Good Governance Alliance, Mr. Magalong is positioning his reelection campaign on the same core values of transparency and service that have defined his previous terms.

His slate includes a mix of seasoned public servants and promising new faces, all committed to upholding excellence and integrity in governance.

The Good Governance Alliance’s lineup of candidates includes incumbent Councilor Isabelo “Poppo” B. Cosalan, Jr. for the congressional seat, while Vice-Mayor Faustino Olowan is seeking reelection.

The alliance is supported by the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), and the Liberal Party (LP).

Mr. Magalong’s camp said their campaign centers around a comprehensive seven-point agenda, focusing on Environment, Land Use, and Energy; Climate and Disaster Resilience; Urban Regeneration; Youth Empowerment; Economic Recovery and Development; Smart City Management; and Good Governance. — Artemio A. Dumlao