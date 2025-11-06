FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) promised to continue strengthening its academic standards after joining the 9th ASEAN University Network-Education Quality International (AUN-EQI) Outcome-Based Education Training-Workshop.

The PMA delegation, led by Col. Jesus Francisco M. Torbela, Director of the Center for Leadership and Excellence, attended the 4-day training in Bangkok, seeking to enhance the Academy’s programs on curriculum design, teaching methods, and outcome-based assessment.

The workshop focused on Future-Ready Education, which helps institutions create measurable and adaptive learning outcomes.

The training forms part of PMA’s ongoing efforts to improve its academic quality assurance systems through the AUN Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) framework.

Since 2024, the Academy has participated in several AUN-QA activities to align its standards with global benchmarks.

In April this year, PMA made history as the first military school in Southeast Asia to be recognized as an AUN-QA associate member.

PMA Public Affairs Office chief Lt. Jesse Saludo explained that these initiatives seek to make PMA’s education system more competitive and relevant to modern challenges. PMA seeks to produce graduates who are not only skilled in military leadership but also capable of critical thinking, innovation, and adaptability, he stressed.

PMA’s active participation in ASEAN academic programs also highlights the Philippines’ support for regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The Academy believes that military schools can play an important role in promoting education and leadership development across the region.

By investing in international partnerships and training, PMA continues to move toward becoming a globally competitive defense learning institution, dedicated to producing future-ready leaders for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. — Artemio A. Dumlao