BAGUIO CITY — At least 195,260 families (725, 206 individuals) from 1,433 barangays throughout the Cagayan Valley region were distraught by the last three tropical cyclones that battered the country, government data showed.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the region, its latest figures reported that 5,615 families (18,638 individuals) are staying at 304 evacuation centers in various locations in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces, while 11,382 families (42,468 individuals) who have sought temporary shelter with their relatives or friends were noted.

Summing up the total number of displaced families, DSWD Cagayan Valley Regional Director Lucia Suyu-Alan placed them at 16,997 families (61, 106 individuals) and 9,426 damaged houses (554 totally, 8,872 partially).

In terms of national government assistance, DSWD Field Office 2, according to Ms. Suyu-Alan, has provided a total of P90.8 million worth of assistance to affected families, and promised available standby funds for its Quick Response Fund amounting to P3 million. — Artemio A. Dumlao