BAGUIO CITY — National Bureau of Investigation–Ilocos Regional Office (NBI-IRO) agents rescued 26 victims, including four female minors and three male minors, in a sting against an online prostitution ring in La Union last week.

Three individuals, including a minor, were arrested for their alleged roles in facilitating the trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors.

The NBI said the main suspects are now facing charges for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, the Child Abuse Law, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

A third suspect, a minor known by the alias “Jepot,” was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office for proper handling.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports from an anti-child trafficking group, which flagged suspicious activities in San Fernando City.

Investigators say they used social media platforms to offer sexual services involving minors, with rates allegedly ranging from P3,000 to P4,000 per victim.

Undercover NBI agents engaged them online, eventually arranging a face-to-face meeting that confirmed the illicit sex trafficking operation.

The NBI said 18 adult females, four female minors, one adult male, and three male minors who were rescued are now under the care of social welfare authorities.

Cu and Bernaldo have been formally presented for inquest proceedings. — Artemio A. Dumlao