TABUK CITY, KALINGA — Y-Kalinga coffee growers and producers have linked up with the Kalinga provincial government and other government agencies to push the local coffee industry further to progress.

Kalinga Governor and Kalinga Provincial Coffee Council (KPCC) Chairman James S. Edduba said, the people of Kalinga do not greet their visitors with “Good Morning,” but instead offer them with overflowing coffee. He explained, it is a rich tradition of Kalinga, which the people are proud of.

During the First Kalinga Coffee Summit, themed “Brewing the Future and Sustainability of Kalinga Coffee,” representatives from different sectors led by the KPPC described it as a major milestone in the province’s efforts to propel its coffee industry and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Summit participants pledged to unite as key stakeholders in their shared goal of promoting and protecting the unique heritage of Kalinga coffee.

Representatives of the different agencies of the government as well as the academe including the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, and the Kalinga State University committed to be among the vital partners in boosting efforts to promote Kalinga coffee in the local and international markets.

Mr. Edduba further explained that the focus of this week’s summit is the sustainability of the local coffee industry and the preservation of the rich tradition of Kalinga coffee, while looking forward to address the impacts of climate change, market competition, and the challenges of agricultural innovation. — Artemio A. Dumlao