PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is expected to shift his focus to grassroots reforms to improve the lot of Filipinos, as he seeks to cement his legacy in the second half of his six-year term, political analysts said on Thursday.

The government would likely recalibrate its priorities to tackle gut issues such as rising food and healthcare prices, as the President woos voters to back his anointed successor, they added.

Mr. Marcos is limited by law to a single six-year term.

“It is only logical that the Marcos administration and its allies will pursue new measures that will have a tremendous impact on the people,” Arjan P. Aguirre, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “This is oriented towards shaping what could be President Marcos’s legacy when he steps down in 2028.

“The target is to make sure that those programs will have a direct and immediate impact on the lives of the common folk,” he added.

Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the President’s cousin, served as Speaker in the 19th Congress, and his initial measures then were focused on economic recovery, establishing a credible national defense posture and pursuing e-governance reforms, according to analysts.

Lawmakers elected to the 20th Congress began their terms on Monday, and Mr. Romualdez’s first few bills were centered on food security and healthcare.

“What this change of emphasis suggests is that the current administration might shift from focusing on macroeconomic management that the public can barely feel on a daily basis, to more microeconomic concerns,” Anthony Lawrence A. Borja, an associate political science professor at De La Salle University, said in a Messenger chat.

But the move would unlikely mark a “dramatic shift” in policy focus because it is only meant to appease Filipinos by aligning the government’s agenda with their needs, Ederson DT. Tapia, a public administration professor at the University of Makati, said via Messenger chat. “It’s only a recalibration of the agenda.”

Mr. Romualdez filed the first House bill, which seeks to reform the National Food Authority (NFA) as part of efforts to bring down rice prices by allowing it to intervene in the rice market during price spikes.

He also filed a measure proposing broader crop insurance coverage to encourage more farmers to protect their harvests and machinery.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Romualdez said the chamber is ready to provide legislative support to the presidential palace, describing himself as a “staunch ally” of the administration.

Another Romualdez bill seeks to exempt overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from premium contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Under the measure, any premium hikes must undergo an actuarial review and require congressional approval.

“They are focusing on the basic needs that directly affect the welfare and well-being of ordinary Filipinos,” said Mr. Aguirre, adding that the proposals, if successful, could bolster support for the government.

Congress should swiftly pass reforms to build public support and foster long-term public appreciation, Mr. Borja said, noting that swift legislative action could help shape a lasting image for the administration.

Lawmakers won’t start hearing bills until July 28, when Congress resumes sessions and Mr. Marcos delivers his fourth annual state of the nation address.

Filipinos would likely welcome the reforms being pursued by Mr. Romualdez since they “strike into the heart of the concerns” faced by ordinary citizens, Mr. Tapia said.

Eight of 10 Filipinos want newly elected officials to focus on policies that would deliver better healthcare and bolster food security, the Social Weather Stations said in May.