THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) granted the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) P50 million worth of assistance to boost its campaign against illegal gambling.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator said an initial P25 million was given to the NBI on Sept. 29, the first tranche of the assistance to curb illegal gambling, including banned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

“This assistance will defray the cost of food and expenses for POGO detainees, as well as support the Bureau’s legitimate operations against illegal gaming activities,” PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said.

The two government agencies signed a memorandum of agreement at the PAGCOR Corporate Office in Pasay City on Monday.

“The NBI welcomes PAGCOR’s assistance as it will enable us to step up our operations against illegal POGOs and other unlawful gaming activities. This partnership affirms our shared duty to uphold the law and protect the Filipino people,” NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago said.

The POGO ban officially took effect on Jan. 1 this year after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order No. 74 in November 2024. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante