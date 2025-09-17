A CONGRESSMAN on Wednesday urged the full implementation of an electronic governance framework, saying it would streamline bureaucratic processes and reduce red tape.

“It’s about time we pivot to a digitally empowered government,” Navotas Rep. Tobias Reynald M. Tiangco said in a statement. “By embracing digital transformation, we can eliminate redundant procedures and unburden Filipinos from unnecessary requirements.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law last week a law that would usher the integration of digital systems to government bureaucracy.

“This law is an important step toward establishing a digital government that truly delivers services to all Filipinos,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio