A PHILIPPINE Senator on Thursday said that he will request the return of a former Public Works engineer involved in anomalous flood control project to the Senate’s custody after being transferred to the Pasay City.

In a news briefing, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson pushed for ex-Public Works Assistant District Engineer for Bulacan Brice Ericson Hernandez to be returned to the Senate premises.

“I have to clear this with the Senate President if he will approve that after the next hearing on Thursday (Mr. Hernandez) will remain in the Senate,” Mr. Lacson, who also heads the Blue-ribbon committee, told reporters.

Last Monday, Mr. Hernandez was cited in contempt and detained at the Senate after allegedly lying that he frequented casinos and had won millions of pesos.

Following a lengthy debate last Wednesday, senators had agreed to move Mr. Hernandez to the Pasay City jail from Camp Crame in Quezon City. This came after senators had questioned the Senate chief’s order to move him to the custody of the Philippine National Police.

Mr. Lacson added that the committee will also investigate the money laundering scheme allegedly conducted by Mr. Hernandez and other Public Works officials.

The Senator had previously revealed that some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been using flood control funding to play in casinos ang exchange them for chips.

Meanwhile, a senator said that he has filed a bill seeking to expand jail time for public officials found guilty of graft and corruption.

“Public officers and employees must at all times be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency, act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives,” Senator Erwin T. Tulfo said in a statement on Thursday.

Senate Bill no. 1359 seeks to amend Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act by increasing the jail time for graft and corruption to 12-20 years from the current six to 15 years.

“By increasing the penalties, we are sending a clear message that betrayal of public trust has severe consequences,” Mr. Tulfo said in his explanatory note.

During separate Congressional investigations, lawmakers and government officials have been tagged to be involved in a multibillion-peso infrastructure scandal involving flood control projects. — Adrian H. Halili