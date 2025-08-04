A SENATOR on Monday filed a bill disqualifying public officials and their relatives from entering into government contracts, amid the President’s call to eliminate corruption and conflict of interest in public works projects.

“This bill is a response to persistent irregularities and corruption in government contracts. Despite existing safeguards, undue influence continues to undermine fairness and impartiality,” Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero said in the explanatory note of Senate Bill no. 783.

The proposed measure seeks to disqualify all relatives of public officials within the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity from bidding on government projects.

The bill defines officials as those in policy-determining, supervisory, or managerial roles — whether in career or non-career service — and includes military and uniformed personnel.

The ban includes all projects by government owned or controlled corporations and local government units.

“By improving such safeguard, the bill seeks to eliminate potential avenues for corruption, and uphold fairness, transparency, impartiality, and accountability in the procurement process and the utilization of public funds,” Mr. Escudero added.

The bill also mandates the Government Procurement Policy Board, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Public-Private Partnership Center, and Governance Commission for GOCCS to craft the implementing rules and regulations.

In his fourth address to Congress, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. vowed to file charges against those found to be liable in pocketing government funds.

Mr. Marcos also accused government officials and contractors of pocketing public funds intended for public works, especially flood mitigation projects. — Adrian H. Halili