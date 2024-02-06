THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it allocated P22.9 billion for financial assistance to rice farmers, with the funding to go towards procuring farm inputs and providing technical support.

In Memorandum Order No. 8, the DA said the inputs designated for funding are hybrid seed, fertilizer, and biofertilizer.

The DA said the assistance will be distributed via printed one-time use vouchers, intervention monitoring cards, or other forms of procurement in areas without accredited merchants.

The DA said late last year that it will digitalize the procurement and distribution of agricultural inputs to its beneficiaries.

The regional field offices are tasked to identify farmer beneficiaries to support, fertilizer to distribute, and the variety of hybrid rice to be given out. — Adrian H. Halili