THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Tuesday said it seized P25.3 million worth of drug shipment disguised as cable rolls from Belgium at the Port of Clark.

In a statement on Tuesday, Customs said it intercepted a shipment carrying 5,062 grams of Ketamine concealed in a wooden cable reel declared as “data cable roll.” It was bound to San Rafael, Rizal.

The shipment, which arrived on July 24, was flagged for physical examination due to suspicious details in its declaration, the BoC said.

It added that a 19-kilogram wooden cable reel, covered with spray foam, has six transparent plastic pouches of a white crystalline substance and later confirmed as Ketamine after laboratory testing.

“Smuggled narcotics pose a serious threat to public safety. Protecting Filipino lives remains at the heart of every operation we carry out, this seizure is no exception,” Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

The BoC also said that in a related operation on July 29, the Port of Clark also intercepted two shipments bound for Quezon City containing 52 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) worth P265,200 falsely declared as “Animal Food” from Paris. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante