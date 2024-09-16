UY-LED Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. plans to build at least one to two data centers annually, dedicated solely to the company’s internal services.

“The way I see it, with digital transformation, we should set up at least one to two data centers every year,” Dennis Anthony H. Uy, Converge chief executive officer and cofounder, told reporters on Thursday last week.

“Next, (we will focus on) Cebu and Davao — the big cities,” he said, planning to invest P6 billion to P7 billion annually in expanding data center capacity.

Converge has announced plans to open two new data centers in 2025.

These include the Pampanga data center, which has 10 megawatts (MW) and offers up to 1,200 racks, targeted for the third quarter of next year, and a three-MW facility in Caloocan that provides up to 290 racks.

Mr. Uy said Converge developed its data centers specifically to cater to its unique requirements and internal services, with no plans to offer them for sale.

“We don’t build our data center for other hyperscalers to use. That’s not our business because we are not a real estate company. We are a technology company,” he said.

“The company has recently unveiled a partnership with US-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro) to develop energy-efficient data centers designed to help reduce costs.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante