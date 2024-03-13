THE MULTIPLE Intelligence International School (MIIS) said it has started constructing its new campus at Parklinks, Pasig City, which is set to host the Academic Year 2025-2026.

“MIIS will have four floors to accommodate the current and future student population. The school has a provision for expansion in line with perceived needs once MIIS has completed its transfer from the Loyola Heights Campus to the Parklinks Campus,” MIIS Founding Directress Mary Joy Canon Abaquin said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The school is originally located in Loyola Heights, Quezon City, and will move to the 35-hectare mixed-use estate developed by Ayala Land and Eton Properties.

It is designed to accommodate around 1,200 to 1,400 students, offering international-standard education from pre-school to senior high school.

The facility will have a 5,000-square-meter multipurpose field, art ateliers, hydroponic indoor spaces, a Kids Can Youth Entrepreneurship Store, and a culinary laboratory.

The new MIIS campus is part of Parklinks Estate’s vision to promote a sustainable way to live, work, and play, Ms. Abaquin said.

“It will have green spaces, urban farming to promote farm to plate, use sustainable materials, rainwater collection, energy-efficient devices, and proper waste management systems,” she said.

The campus was designed by architectural firm GFP Architects with a projected total of 10,000 square meters of gross floor area. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante