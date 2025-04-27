THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is in discussion with New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) for the possibility of staggered implementation of land lease at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“NNIC, along with the [DoTr] have been discussing on how to address the concerns and issues that were raised including the implementation of AO1. So far now, yes there is an AO1, it has been approved but it does not mean that there’s no solution to the problem,” Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim C. Sydiongco told reporters on the sidelines of a recent aviation forum.

The Manila International Airport Authority Administrative (MIAA) Administrative Order No. 1 (AO1) covers revised fees, dues, and charges and assessments for the use of NAIA facilities. These include an increase in land lease in NAIA which will go up to P710 per square meter a month.

“All of these needs to be consulted with NNIC, the government has a commitment and that was part of the tender process when we entered into a solicited PPP (public-private partnership) with them,” Mr. Sydiongco said, adding that while the amount is unlikely to be negotiated or reduced, the manner of implementation can still be revisited.

“We are not committing anything at this point. It could be other ways of implementing it, it could be staggered or different things,” he said.

Further, Mr. Sydiongco also said the passenger service charge at NAIA is also set for implementation by September.

Passenger service charges, also known as terminal fees, are imposed on departing passengers. Currently, domestic travelers pay a passenger service charge of P200, while foreign travelers pay P550. It is anticipated that these fees will rise to P390 and P950, respectively.

“The passenger service charge is good to go, what we are discussing now is the land lease fees. The terminal fees will be implemented,” Mr. Sydiongco said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose