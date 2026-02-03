RAZON-LED International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said its business unit at the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico, has handled a cumulative volume of more than 12 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since the start of operations, reflecting the terminal’s growing role in facilitating Asian imports to the country.

“The dynamism of trade with Asia has been fundamental to the development of the terminal. Over the past four years, imports from the region — particularly from China — have grown by more than 70%, driven by Manzanillo being the first port of call and its proximity to the country’s main production centers,” Contecon Manzanillo S.A. (CMSA) Chief Executive Officer José Antonio Contreras said in a media release on Monday.

CMSA, ICTSI’s business unit operating at Manzanillo, said that in 2025, the terminal posted growth of 10.5% in import volumes and 12.5% in export volumes.

Since 2023, CMSA has invested over $300 million for its Phase 3A and 3B expansions to increase yard and berth capacity while adding specialized equipment.

ICTSI said the company has invested a total of $900 million to date, helping enhance the terminal’s overall capacity.

“Reaching the 12-million TEU mark confirms that we are moving in the right direction at a critical moment as our expansion project enters its final stage. This milestone prepares us to operate with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs annually, reinforcing our commitment to efficiency, growth and the development of trade in Mexico,” Mr. Contreras said.

ICTSI said that after completing the Phase 3 expansion, CMSA has continued to bolster its infrastructure and operational capabilities.

The terminal now operates 1.3 kilometers of berths, with quay cranes reaching up to 60 meters and hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes.

This has enabled the terminal to service vessels of up to 400 meters long and 24,000 TEU capacity.

“Guided by a long-term vision, Contecon Manzanillo will continue to invest in infrastructure, technology and talent to support its operations and contribute to the competitiveness of Mexican foreign trade at a port that handles nearly 70% of Asian imports entering the country through the Pacific,” it added.

At the local bourse on Monday, ICTSI shares gained P13, or 2.02%, to close at P655 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose