COTABATO CITY — Policemen confiscated P1.7 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two dealers entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects are now locked in a police detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the 250 grams of shabu seized from them as evidence.

Brig Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday that the suspects were immediately detained by policemen, led by Lt. Col. Esmael A. Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station.

Mr. Madin told reporters on Monday that his team was supposed to entrap the duo in Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat, but the sting was laid in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat after the duo requested to meet there instead. — John Felix M. Unson