COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P13.6 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Tubod in Iligan City on Sunday.

Local executives in Iligan City confirmed on Monday, that PDEA agents from regions 9 and 10 had confiscated two kilos of shabu from a peddler residing in Barangay Bangulo in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

Ranking members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council and officials of Army intelligence units in the province had relayed to reporters that the now detained suspect has links with the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, which is known for providing sanctuary to shabu and marijuana peddlers in exchange for money.

Bryan B. Babang, director of PDEA-9, said on Monday that they now have in custody the suspect, whom he initially identified only as Salik, while efforts to locate his accomplices in Iligan City in Northern Mindanao are still underway.

The entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Salik was planned by PDEA agents from regions 9 and 10 and officials of different units of the Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10).

Mr. Babang said they are thankful to officials of the Iligan City Police Office and units of PRO-10 that supported their operation. — John Felix M. Unson