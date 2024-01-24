COTABATO CITY — Two anti-child labor projects have been launched by the Bangsamoro region’s Ministry of Social Services and Development, which has joined the bloc of local and foreign entities coming together to address the problem here and in the six provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Jidday Buat Lucman, senior information officer of the ministry, identified the two key projects as the Key Actions towards Lifting Young Bangsamoro thru Empowerment or KALYE, and the Support to End Child Labor or SECL.

KALYE is designed to provide daily meals for former child laborers for four months, along with essential psycho-social interventions, while SECL shall provide rescued child laborers with education and financial support needed to hasten their rehabilitation.

Both designed by child welfare and rights experts, these projects were launched last Tuesday at the People’s Palace, here, by Minister Raisa H. Jajurie. — John Felix M. Unson