THE Commission on Human Rights called for immediate action on Senate Bill No. 2934, highlighting the growing necessity of equipping students with digital safety skills.

“A child’s right to safety should not be confined to the physical world — it must extend to the digital landscape where they learn, interact, and grow,” it said in a statement on Monday.

It also underscored the urgency of enacting stronger safeguards as children increasingly engage in digital platforms for education and social interaction.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child mandates that governments ensure access to safe and informative online spaces while protecting minors from digital harm.

The legislation seeks to equip students with digital literacy skills and bolster protections against online threats, aligning with global child welfare standards.

It builds on Republic Act No. 11930, the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

It also aligns with a 2017 United Nations Children’s Fund study that found Filipino children are among the most vulnerable to online risks, with eight in ten exposed to cyberbullying or online exploitation.

If passed, the legislation would institutionalize a nationwide framework for internet safety education, empowering young Filipinos with the tools to navigate online spaces responsibly. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana