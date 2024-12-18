MAKATI CITY approved an ordinance promoting solar energy systems, offering incentives such as real property tax exemptions and simplified permit requirements as a part of the city’s sustainable transition.

Mayor Mar-len Abigail S. Binay-Campos said the City Ordinance No. 2024-221, the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance, will help the city’s transition to sustainable energy due to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We believe that the use of solar energy systems is a long-term commitment that supports the city’s advocacy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the ordinance, Accessory Solar Energy Systems (ASES) will be permitted in all zoning districts and will be exempt from real property tax.

The ordinance sets rules for ASES, including roof-mounted, wall-mounted, window-mounted, and ground-mounted types.

All ASES must secure an electrical permit and adhere to the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 1096, also known as the National Building Code of the Philippines, along with all other relevant laws, rules, and regulations.

The ordinance also streamlines the permit process by allowing applicants to submit certifications from licensed professional engineers as an alternative to original as-built plans and detailed architectural and engineering designs for ASES installations. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana