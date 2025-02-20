THE SUPREME COURT (SC) ordered the Malacañan Palace and both chambers of Congress to send original copies of the 2025 General Appropriations Bill by Feb. 24, following a lawsuit questioning its legality.

In an advisory dated Feb. 18, the High Court ordered respondents Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to “submit by personal service” original copies of the 2025 General Appropriations Bill and the 2025 General Appropriations Enrolled Bill.

It requires all respondents to submit the documents no later than Feb. 24 at 12 p.m.

This comes after a lawsuit filed by former Presidential Spokesman Victor D. Rodriguez and others, questioning the legality of Republic Act No. 12116, the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2025.

The High Court also scheduled the oral arguments for the case on April 1 in Baguio City, while the preliminary conference will be on Feb. 28 in Manila City. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana