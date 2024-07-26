By Chloe Mari A. Hufana

THE National Union of Food Delivery Riders said companies need to give them a cut of the surcharge the sellers collect during inclement weather.

“Companies are charging way higher during bad weather, but these surcharges do not benefit the riders, they go solely to the companies. Many customers think they are paying more so the riders receive higher earnings, but it is not true,” union spokesman John Jay P. Chan told BusinessWorld via text.

He said that during harsh conditions, riders must contend with flood risk, added costs due to rerouting, and the slowdown in the pace of deliveries.

Despite this, riders are still inclined to accept bookings due to need.

In a Viber message to BusinessWorld, Grab Philippines said rider safety is a top concern.

“We have taken proactive steps to communicate with our delivery partners through online channels and in-app notifications, advising them to avoid flooded areas. We strongly emphasize that their safety should always come first,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Grab stands prepared with its calamity-assistance program, specifically designed to support our driver- and delivery-partners who have been severely affected by natural disasters such as typhoons — reinforcing our commitment to protect their welfare during these challenging times,” it added.

Mr. Chan urged Grab to implement a standard fare matrix to help riders like him during harsh weather.

A social media post recently portrayed a Grab food delivery rider traversing a flooded street. The poster was urging consumers to avoid ordering food delivery during bad weather.

Mr. Chan said riders are exploited because they have no benefits or protections under current labor rules.

Grab said riders are not their employees, citing the freedom riders have to accept bookings, but said the company offers social protection benefits to riders.

“Grab has long-standing partnerships with [the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), and Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG)]. They have booths in our Grab Partner Center in Marikina to encourage our delivery- and driver-partners to register and contribute,” Grab told BusinessWorld via Viber.

Super typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), caused major floods on Luzon after it enhanced the impact of the southwest monsoon.

As a result, the National Capital Region was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday.

The disaster management agency said almost one million people, or 180,000 families, were affected by the typhoon.

More than 35,000 people, or 8,320 families relocated to evacuation centers, it said.