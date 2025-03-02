BAGUIO CITY — Pangasinan’s Government Unified Incentives for Medical Consultation (GUICONSULTA) program, achieved over 90% coverage, ushering residents to conveniently register and avail of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) outpatient benefits.

Over 90% of the 44 municipalities and three cities of the province have been serviced by the program, equivalent to some 1.2 million registered residents.

PhilHealth provides incentives for Pangasinan residents, including those in far-flung barangays, to register with the PhilHealth Konsulta without disruption to their livelihood.

Residents are either given a modest amount of money for their fare, or their day’s wages to enable them to register through the GUICONSULTA. Many need to leave their work just to register and possibly lose a day’s pay. Many also have to travel to urban centers to register.

To further minimize the inconvenience and disruption, the provincial government mobilized caravans to remote areas to bring the registration to the doorsteps of residents.

The program was launched in October 2024 upon the promulgation of Provincial Ordinance 330-2024 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan where all of its members voted for the initiative.

Those registered with the PhilHealth Konsulta will be eligible to avail of medical consultation, health risk screening and assessment, selected laboratory and diagnostic tests, and selected medicines. — Artemio A. Dumlao