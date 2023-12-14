BAGUIO CITY — Team Lakay fighters Jean Claude Saclag and Adonis Sevilleno showed they are ripe for a bigger stage after stopping their opponents in the Benguet Explosion Martial Arts Tournament.

Mr. Saclag made short work of Ronald Regalado in the main event with a technical knock-out in the first round while Mr. Sevilleno defeated Reden Manguiat via arm triangle submission also in the opening canto.

Mr. Sevilleno finally nailed his first win under Team Lakay after back-to-back losses in his One Championship campaign since winning the ONE Warrior Series in 2022.

“I needed to win badly, since I already lost two in a row in ONE,” said Mr. Sevilleno in Filipino.

Mr. Saclag, a multi–gold medalists in the Southeast Asian Games, also said during a press briefing his victory will pave the way for him to seek possible opportunity in mixed martial arts despite his hectic training schedule with the Philippine kickboxing team.

In other bouts, Argentinian Nahuel Gandolfi took three rounds to score a unanimous decision win against Rone Deliu while Joris Jonker of Netherlands finished Mark Obero in the first round via arm triangle.

Conan Dela Peña meanwhile secured a hard-earned split decision win against Neptali Ticar of the event presented by Cong. Eric Go Yap and the Province of Benguet.

Scoring unanimous decision wins are John Ira Barrientos against Duane Pascua, Ezra Saclag over Wilmer Salpad, and Charlie Rondina edging Firoz Khan.

Daryl Wadasen meanwhile stopped Jed Sayud in the second round via technical knock-out.

Gamebar Angcaway emerged victorious against Christian Gutierez in a kickboxing match together with Jerlyn Kingad who won over Jhen Bauzon — Artemio A. Dumlao