BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is proposing the use of seaweed as an alternative source of animal feed, citing its ready availability and low-cost relative to corn.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said at a briefing, “We are looking at the use of seaweed as feed for our livestock to relieve animal raisers from the high cost of commercial feed.”

Mr. Savellano, also the DA official overseeing the National Tobacco Administration (NTA), and alternate chairperson–designate to the NTA Governing Board, said seaweed is abundant, low-cost, and protein-rich.

“We are tapping the expertise of Lionel Henri Valentin Dabbadie, the country representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in exploring the production of seaweed as commercial feed for farm animals.”

Seaweed contains antioxidants which can increase animal longevity and may lower the risk of infections. In poultry, it holds the potential to boost immunity and decrease microbial loads in digestive tracts. — Artemio A. Dumlao