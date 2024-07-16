BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City was rocked by a series of earthquakes on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit Luzon on July 16, 1990.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology measured the first tremor at 10:12 p.m. on July 15 as a magnitude 4 quake.

The epicenter was located near Kabayan, Benguet province, with a depth of five kilometers.

Several quakes ranging from magnitude 2 and 2.8 were recorded hours later.

The US Geological Survey also recorded a magnitude 4.7 quake in the Philippine Sea near the coast of Cagayan Valley at 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt and no properties were reported damaged in any of the earthquakes.

Thirty-four years ago, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked most parts of Central and North Luzon, killing about 1,200 people after several buildings collapsed. — Artemio A. Dumlao