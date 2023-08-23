BAGUIO CITY — Three tourists from Teresa, Rizal were held at a checkpoint in Barangay Abatan, Bauko town, Mountain Province on Wednesday morning for transporting P1.94 million worth of marijuana bricks back home.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera Director Julius M. Paderes said the three male tourists yielded 16 bricks of dried marijuana leaves weighing a total of 16.16 kilos as well as 3.5 grams of dried leaves believed to be kush.

Mr. Paderes said law enforcers manning the checkpoint were alert enough to notice a small tube inside the car that had marijuana residue, prompting them to search the vehicle and discover the marijuana bricks.

Since they were descending along Halsema Highway, the PDEA-Cordillera director suspects the contraband came from a source in Kalinga. — Artemio A. Dumlao