NINE out of ten Filipinos are inclined to support candidates advocating for agriculture development and food security in the May 2025 elections, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group.

The nationwide poll, conducted from Feb. 15 to 19, surveyed 1,800 respondents with a 2% margin of error. The findings align with a previous survey in January, which showed that 94% of Filipinos favored candidates with similar platforms.

In addition, 81% of respondents noted willingness to vote for candidates prioritizing price control measures for essential goods and services, reflecting the electorate’s growing concerns over inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

“These findings suggest that affordability and accessibility of essential goods, particularly food, remain major concerns for many Filipinos. We need candidates who will prioritize food security and take decisive action to address the rising prices of essential goods that Filipinos rely on,” Stratbase President Victor Andres C. Manhit said in a statement on Thursday.

“Strengthening the agriculture sector and ensuring a stable food supply can ultimately help control the cost of basic goods and services while also reducing poverty and hunger across the country,” he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that overall inflation in January 2025 held steady at 2.9%, the same as in December 2024. However, food inflation accelerated to 4%, up from 3.5% in the previous month.

Despite the modest overall inflation rate, Mr. Manhit noted the increasing burden of rising food prices, particularly on low-income households.

A SWS survey in January found that 59% of Filipinos identified rice as the commodity with the steepest price increase over the past three months, followed by meat products at 25%.

“These staples are essential in every household and play a crucial role in daily nutrition and survival,” Mr. Manhit added. “The rising costs of these basic food items further highlight the growing concern over food affordability and its impact on Filipino families.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana