BAGUIO CITY — A former New People’s Army (NPA) team leader operating in Cagayan province in the late 80s-90s, surrendered to authorities this week.

Farmer “Ka Loloy,” 55, who joined the East Front of the Cagayan provincial committee of the Cagayan Valley Regional Party Committee of the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, admitted he became a logistics officer, squad leader and team leader of more than 100 communist guerillas during his long stay with the underground communist movement since Aug. 9, 1986.

According to the Cagayan police, Ka Loloy’s group of rebels operated in the hinterlands of Lasam, Lallo, Santa Ana, and Pamplona towns.

Ka Loloy reportedly admitted to policemen of the difficulties inside the rebel movement including possible death and injuries during firefights with government troops, citing that from 1990-1991, his group had countless gun battles with government troops in Marag Valley in Apayao and Kalinga provinces where many of his comrades died.

Due to these difficulties as a rebel commander, he abandoned the rebel movement in September 1991 and sought refuge on Calayan Island.

After more than 3 decades of hiding, he decided to formally give up to authorities last Monda. — Artemio A. Dumlao