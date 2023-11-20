BAGUIO CITY — Top rivals Manila Southwoods and Luisita continue their skirmishes for the Fil-Championship title in the forthcoming 73rd Fil-Am Golf Invitational at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses in Baguio City starting on Nov. 25.

Last year, Manila Southwoods put one over Luisita after finishing the tournament with an 11-point victory.

The Carmona-based club will practically have the same nucleus of Jun Plana, Raul Miñoza, Theody Pascual and Manfred Guangko with Bong Brobio as the fifth member.

“I know the battle would be intense so I reminded the guys to just enjoy the week and play pressure-free,” said Southwoods captain Freddie Mendoza, who presided over the team’s final meeting yesterday at Southwoods.

Luisita, on one hand, will parade stables Benjie Sumulong, Rodel Mangulabnan, Dan Cruz and Chino Raymundo. Abe Rosal, currently one of the national coaches under the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) will take the place of Marty Ilagan in the roster.

“We have the top four from our PAL Interclub team and with the addition of Abe (Rosal), we hope to take the title,” said Luisita skipper Jeric Hechanova.

Greenwater, though, might spring a surprise and could possibly be a contender since many time winners Tommy Manotoc and Douglas Puckett are in the line up

The seniors’ competition of the Fil-Am, regarded as the world’s largest amateur tournament, tees off Nov. 25 at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses. A total of 252 teams, around 1,400 participants, are taking part this year. — Artemio A. Dumlao