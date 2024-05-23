Dining In/Out (05/23/24)

1 of 3

Celebrate Tea and Biscuit Days with M&S

WHILE International Tea Day on May 21 may have ended, it’s never too late to dunk a biscuit on National Biscuit Day on May 29, with treats from Marks & Spencer (M&S). The latest M&S flavored tea infusions are meant to please, whether hot for high tea or cold for summer days. Flavors available include Mango Pineapple, Lime and Raspberry Lemonade, and unique M&S Sticky Toffee Rooibos Infusion. As for National Biscuit Day, those who prefer a more traditional treat can look to the Outrageously Chocolatey Rounds, always in season. Other cookies are also available, with options that include chocolate, fruit, oats, or nuts. The teas and biscuits are available in Marks & Spencer’s 20 stores nationwide.

NWR has drink promos and live music

NEWPORT World Resorts (NWR) has several happy hour promos like 2-plus-1 San Miguel draft beers at Bar 360, El Calle Food and Music Hall, and The Grand Bar & Lounge between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. this May. Forty drink selections await at The Whisky Library from 5 to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Bar 360 at the G/F Newport Garden Wing plays host to a wide range of musical acts from pop to classic rock. Over at the second floor, the El Calle Food & Music Hall lends the stage to some of the metro’s acoustic acts. At the Newport Grand Wing, The Grand Bar & Lounge sets the vibe with groovy music and a classic Manila beat. For more information, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Nestlé relaunches Homebakers Club

NESTLÉ All Purpose Cream announced the upcoming relaunch of the Nestlé Homebakers Club, a virtual community designed to empower home bakers and enthusiasts to deepen their baking expertise and turn their passion and kitchen knowledge into a business of their own. The club’s inaugural virtual event series, “Bake to Basics,” premieres on May 23, following closely on the heels of World Baking Day (May 17). The event will feature a Facebook Live session hosted by chef Jackie Ang-Po, in collaboration with home baker and business owner Kathy Apole-Sarmiento. The session will cover essential baking techniques, gaining insights into starting a home baking business, and discovering the secrets to success in the industry. “Baking has the power to bring people together and ignite creativity,” said Ms. Ang-Po. The club offers a wide range of benefits, including access to exclusive content, online classes, expert advice, weekly challenges, and networking opportunities with industry professionals and fellow home bakers. Members will also have the chance to participate in the club’s offline events and activities, showcasing their skills and creations to a wider audience. Members can also initiate their own activities like meet-ups and sharing of culinary creations for mutual appreciation and constructive feedback. “Nestlé Homebakers Club is both a community and platform on baking and business for home bakers of varying levels to connect, learn, and thrive. We are committed to providing members with the resources and support they need to succeed. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just starting out, Nestlé Homebakers Club is your go-to destination for inspiration, education, and collaboration,” said Carina Faustino-Dy, Senior Brand Manager of Nestlé All Purpose Cream. To join the launch on May 23, visit https://www.facebook.com/NestleHombakersClub.

DQ offers ube treats in May

DAIRY Queen’s (DQ) latest “Blizzard of the Month” offering is the Ultimate Ube collection, featuring seven treats available for a limited time only. The traditional combo of ube — purple yam – and cheese with the new Ube Cheesecake Blizzard, made with DQ’s signature soft serve mixed with real ube and bite-sized bits of cheesecake, and then topped with a ball of ube. Then there is the new Ube Fluff Blizzard, made with real ube and mini marshmallows mixed into soft serve, topped with a ball of ube and more mini marshmallows. Rounding off the new Blizzard flavors is the new Ube Crunch Blizzard, made with real ube and crushed graham crackers mixed into soft serve, which is then topped with a graham cracker and a ball of ube. The other items in the collection are: Purple Dream Parfait, made with ube topping between layers of soft serve, topped with cookie crunch and a ball of ube; the new Ube Classic Milk Shake, with soft serve blended with milk and real ube, and then topped with whipped cream; the new Purple Cloud Tin Cake, made with soft serve mixed with real ube, all resting on a cake crunch base/crushed Oreo base, which is then topped with white and purple frosting and mini marshmallows; and the new Purple Fudge Cheesecake, made with a cake crunch center, crushed Oreo base, and soft serve mixed with real ube and cheesecake bits, finished with purple frosting and ube topping and cheesecake bits. The Ultimate Ube Blizzards are available in mini, regular, medium, and large starting at P99. The Ube Classic Milk Shake is available in 12 and 16 oz servings starting at P169, while the Purple Dream Parfait is priced at P169. The Purple Cloud Tin Cake is priced at P439, while the Purple Fudge Cheesecake, available in 6- and 8-inch variants, starts at P749.