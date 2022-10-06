Dining In/Out (10/06/22)

1 of 19

Marks & Spencer opens first pop-up cafe

MARKS & Spencer (M&S) presents an opportunity to bring people together in a safe space outdoors with the first pop-up cafe for any M&S franchise globally. Until Oct. 20, Alabang Town Center mall-goers will be able to indulge in muffins, doughnuts, scones, croissants, cookies, and shortbread that are served in a pastry bag. Drink options include hot and cold coffee brews and teas. The pop-up also features the newly launched fruit-infused iced teas initiated by M&S Philippines. For people on the go, the cafe will also have a gift shop that offers classic M&S snacks such as puff biscuits, tortilla chips, crackers, shortbread, tea, hot chocolate, and coffee. There is also an interactive installation called the Kindness Tree wherein visitors can take home a Kindness Leaf — a paper ornament with a message written by fellow patrons, to brighten their day. The pop-up cafe is designed to give the UK garden cafe feel with its white wooden lattice structure decorated with foliage.

Crimson goes Passionately Pink

SINCE its launch in 2017, Crimson’s Passionately Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month has helped its partner support group Stage Zero by Project Pink. For this year, Crimson Hotel plays up the concept of recovery through a selection of eats, libations, and a getaway room package. The Bloom in Pink staycation package lets two adults and two children under the age of 12 enjoy an overnight stay followed by a buffet breakfast at Cafe Eight, and 10% off on dining promotions under the Passionately Pink campaign. Likewise, guests will also enjoy a pink cocktail when they arrive and receive a Passionately Pink hot chocolate set when they turn in for the night. Packages start at P5,000 net and include a donation in the guest’s name to Stage Zero by Project Pink. Meanwhile, Baker J offers pink strawberry macarons, a raspberry and vanilla eclair, and a Pink Pepito pastry made with white chocolate and rose praline, and also offers its signature rose latte. Both Baker J and the Lobby Lounge offer a special Afternoon Tea featuring an array of sweet and savory delights to share with a friend over a pot of tea or coffee. Meanwhile, Firehouse Pizza offers Festa Rosa: a smoked salmon and bocconcini pizza served with a Chateau Beau-Puits Rose. Crimson’s on-site pizzeria also offers a pink baked shrimp pasta that one can order along with a pink dessert pizza. Consider booking a table for this year’s Passionately Pink Wine Dinner on Oct. 20. Presented in partnership with award-winning chocolatier Auro Chocolate and Philippine Wine Merchants, the event features a five-course repast paired with a round of fine wines. Meanwhile, the “Pop of Pink” annual art exhibit returns to the Crimson gallery in partnership with the South Arts Festival group of creatives. Then there are the drinks: Gauchissant, a refreshing blend of Beefeater Gin with grapefruit and lemon juices, embellished with grapefruit pearls, and Make Me Blush, a potent splash of Jose Cuervo tequila with rose syrup, topped with soda water. Guests staying in will be welcomed to the hotel with La Rose, a sweet, non-alcoholic mix of sparkling lemonade, fresh pineapple, and grenadine syrup. Part of the proceeds from the various promotions this month will be donated to Stage Zero by Project Pink in order to help the organization bring well-needed spiritual, emotional, and physical relief to patients, survivors, and their families.

Tefal offers deals, bundles for 10.10 sale

FRENCH cookware brand Tefal is offering exclusive deals from Oct. 10 to 19 as part of Tefal’s Brand Day and 10.10 sale on Lazada. High-quality pans for everyday use and specialty cookware will be available for discounts of up to 65%. Among the bundles are the Tefal Cooking Ally 5-Piece Set (a stewpot with lid and wok pan, and cooking utensils such as a ladle and spatula) at 50% off; the Tefal Cook ‘N Clean Frypan 24cm and Tefal So Chef Wokpan 30cm with lid for up to 50% off; and the Tefal Asian Wok 40cm with lid and the Tefal Unlimited Round Grillpan Cast Aluminum 26cm for almost 50% off. Visit Tefal Cookware’s Flagship store on Lazada and score a free Tefal gift for every minimum purchase of P2,500 and Lazada exclusive bundle deals of up to 65% off. Enjoy Free Shipping and exclusive vouchers amounting to P100 for a minimum P3,000 spend, P150 for a minimum P4,000 spend, and 5% off for a minimum P6,000 spend. There are also Flexi Combo deals with an additional 5% off when one buys two cookware items and 10% off when one buys three cookware items, excluding bundles and Tefal Cook ‘N Clean. Stay tuned to the livestream at Lazada on Oct. 13, 1 p.m., to learn about the different cookware and get a chance to win exclusive vouchers, giveaways, and promos of up to 65% off.

Newport celebrates Oktoberfest

NEWPORT World Resorts celebrates Oktoberfest with a Filipino touch at Bar 360 and The Grand Bar and Lounge through its High Beer Set. The bundle is made up of German beer paired with Filipino-style bar chow in portions big enough to share with a few buddies. Munch on Crispy Pata, fried chicken, chili con carne, sizzling sausages, and assorted cold cuts while sipping on a cold drink for P2,000 net. The High Beer Set is available all October from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bar 360 and The Grand Bar and Lounge, located at the ground floor gaming areas of the Newport Garden Wing and the Newport Grand Wing, respectively. If wine and tapas are more one’s style, they can head to Casa Buenas and check out Fiestapas y Sangria. For P1,500 net, guests can sit down with a glass of red or white Sangria and a sampler set of six tapas specialties: Quezo de Fonduta, Shrimp Isaw, Okoy de Pulpo, Tuna Tartare Kilawin, Salmon Tostada, and Grilled Sausage at Casa Buenas, located at the ground floor of the Newport Grand Wing.

Whisky Live Manila returns in November

ENJOY a one or two of the best whisky brands in the world at the upcoming Whisky Live Manila 2022 on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Shangri-La Fort, BGC. On its fifth year, Grand Cru Wines and Spirits brings together over 100 international and local whisky brands and over 16 International Whisky Masters for two nights of unlimited whisky tasting, whisky masterclasses and workshops, and a bartending competition. Among the internationally renowned whisky brands, Whisky Live Manila is also showcasing Wolfburn, the most northerly whisky distillery on the Scottish mainland and known to fashion their whisky by hand, using only the finest ingredients, and without haste. Another brand joining the line-up is Duncan Taylor, which owns one of the largest privately held collections of vintage and rare whiskies. For the bar show, the world’s first Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced premium rum, Flor de Caña Rum will join in. Whisky Master and Keeper of the Quaich Paul Wang is also headlining the masterclasses. For tickets and more details, visit Whisky Live Manila or call the Grand Cru office at 518-0131 or 0917-533-3373.

Mama Sita’s coconut products in the spotlight

AIMING to boost exports and uplift the Philippine food trade industry, the recent International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines 2022 showcased a variety of Philippine products with a special feature on coconut-based products, garnering the interest of trade buyers all over the world. The Mama Sita’s heritage brand of sauces, mixes, and condiments, presented their all-natural Premium Coconut Nectar Vinegar, which they have been producing for more than 30 years. Today they have a wide range of premium vinegars including Sukang Tuba, Anghang Sarap, and Sinamak. At this year’s food show, they introduced an innovative coconut-based product called Bibingkrep, a kit for making rice-coconut crepes. Ostindo International, a distributing company based in Australia expressed interest in sourcing coconut-based product requirements from Mama Sita’s, as well as Organix Solutions, maker of coconut-based beauty products such as the Cocolicious and Cocobody line. For more information on Mama Sita’s, visit the website at http://mamasitas.com.

Jollibee has new Champ Funko Pop

JOLLIBEE and Funko Pop have launched the new Champ Funko Pop. The partnership between the two iconic brands first established in 2018 has produced collectors’ items such as Jollibee in Barong Funko, Jollibee on Delivery Bike Funko, Jollibee and Hetty Dual pack, Jollibee Funko Soda, and a lot more. This year’s Champ Funko Pop is available in select stores exclusively via the Jollibee Delivery App from Oct. 1 to 15. Customers can get one for P650 when they order any Champ or Champ Jr. menu item. Orders of the Champ burger also come with special Champ Funko sleeve packaging during the promo period. To order, go to the Promos page on the Jollibee App, choose between the Champ w/ Funko or Champ Jr. w/ Funko coupons and order. Meanwhile, Jollibee is bringing back a popular rice meal, the Garlic Pepper Beef, just in time for the holidays. Made with beef slices, pepper gravy, and toasted garlic bits, it is served with steamed rice. The Jollibee Garlic Pepper Beef is now available in Metro Manila. It will be available in the rest of Luzon starting Oct. 10, at in Visayas and Mindanao starting Oct. 31. The meal costs P95 solo and P120 for the value meal.

Seattle’s Best presents Javanilla Holiday Collection

SEATTLE’S Best Coffee ushers in the festive season with the release of its newest beverage offerings: The Javanilla Holiday Collection. The Javanilla is a signature Seattle’s Best Coffee beverage made with a shot of espresso, ice cream, and milk with whipped cream on top. Available at all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide, the Javanilla Holiday creation comes in two new flavors: Salted Caramel Javanilla and KitKat Javanilla, together with the crowd favorite signature the Classic Javanilla. Classic Javanilla is made of coffee ice cream, espresso shot, and milk finished with whipped cream on top; Salted Caramel Javanilla is made with creamy Salted Caramel ice cream and milk, then topped with whipped cream; while KitKat Javanilla is made with coffee ice cream combined with KitKat spread and an espresso shot then topped with whipped cream plus chopped KitKat chocolate wafer. The new Javanilla Holiday Collection can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

Mang Inasal Empanada goes for ₱29 on 10.10

MANG Inasal is throwing a special Empanada Blowout on Oct. 10 with a ₱20 discount on its chicken Empanada. They will be sold for only ₱29 per piece via dine-in, takeout, or delivery at Mang Inasal stores nationwide on that day. Also, vouchers for the 10.10 Empanada Blowout are now available on Share Treats, Shopee, and Lazada websites and apps. Redemption is available through dine in, regular takeout, Call & Pick up, and Park, Order & Go — and are valid for 60 days from the day vouchers are received. For details visit www.manginasal.com, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media.

McDonald’s brings back the McSpicy

MCDONALD’S has launched its spicy chicken range, featuring two fan favorites: the McSpicy and Spicy McNuggets, plus the Spicy Chicken McDo. The classic Chicken McDo heats up a tingling notch with the addition of spices. Meanwhile, the returning fan favorite McSpicy is made with a thick, crispy, and spiced fried chicken cutlet, sandwiched between sesame buns accompanied by crispy lettuce. Last but not least, the Spicy McNuggets, also a returning favorite. They are original McNuggets now coated and infused with dried peppers and served with the classic McNuggets BBQ sauce. They are available in all McDonald’s stores nationwide through Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Through, and McDelivery.

FamilyMart offers seasonal treats

FAMILYMART Philippines has come out with seasonal treats including three new items — the Famichiky Burger, the Yakitori bento meal, and the Cloudy Cream Coffee. The Famichiky fried chicken is now served in a bun and is available in four flavors: Teriyaki, Wasabi Mayo, Mayo Mustard, and Creamy Cheese.It is available for P115 in-store or P127 via GrabFood.Another item is the Chicken Yakitori bento meal — grilled chicken skewers served with java rice and atchara — for P119. Its newest Coffee Creation is the Cloudy Cream Coffee, for P120.