Dining In/Out (12/01/22)

1 of 12

Mama Sita’s offers Christmas hampers

THIS year, Mama Sita’s has six Christmas hampers to choose from. The Budget Pack Bundle contains classic picks that offer great value (P300); the Everyday Cooking Basket is meant to help inspire home cooks with every day culinary items (P400); the Fiesta Collection is a gift of celebration dishes to make parties and gatherings merry and memorable (P500); the All-time Paborito Box puts together all-time favorite dishes (P500); the Lutong Bahay Package offers everyday cooking flavors (P650); and the Homestyle Bundle has a selection of favorite seasonings and spices (P1,000). The Christmas hampers are packaged in baskets styled to suit the season. The All-time Paborito Box comes in a specially printed Mama Sita’s Christmas box. There is a five-day lead time for orders to be prepared. The Christmas hampers shall be available up to Dec. 20. Orders made beyond this date will be delivered in January 2023. Special discounts include 7.5% off for orders of five hampers or more, and 10% off for orders at 10 or more sets. Each gift pack also comes with special cook booklets from Mama Sita’s — Homestyle Recipes, Everyday Recipes, and Easy Vegetarian Recipes. Interested gifters may contact R-J Quito at 0956-759-1507 or Joanna Tacdol at 0917-815-4565 or e-mail info@msita.com.

KFC’s Secret Menu is real and available

AFTER posts about the existence of a KFC Secret Menu made the rounds on social media groups, KFC has announced that the Secret Menu is real. The KFC Secret Menu is exclusively available when a customer orders via the KFC website or app and GLife, or calls their hotline at 887-8888. There are currently four main offerings in the Secret Menu: KFC Double Zinger, KFC Sloppy Shots, KFC Naked Twister, and KFC Colonel’s Belgian Bites. The Double Zinger features two Zinger patties in one spicy sandwich. The KFC Sloppy Shots features KFC’s signature fries drenched in Original Recipe gravy, and topped with corn and cheese. The Naked Twister is a deconstructed version that dispenses with the classic tortilla wrap to become a bowl of shots with veggies and special dressing. KFC’s Colonel’s Belgian Bites is a bucket of 12 bite-sized donuts filled with Belgian chocolate filling, and coated with chocolate.

Muji launches holiday drinks

JAPANESE lifestyle brand Muji has launched its first holiday drinks in the country. The new drinks are Ginger Cinnamon Latte, Peppermint Cafe Latte, Peppermint Mocha Latte, and Ichigo Lychee Earl Grey Iced Tea. All coffee-based drinks can be enjoyed as hot and cold drinks. Ginger Cinnamon Latte is an espresso-based drink with flavor hints of ginger and cinnamon, finished off with a dash of cinnamon powder on top. The Peppermint Cafe Latte is an espresso-based drink with milk and Muji’s signature mint flavored syrup. It also comes in another variant — Peppermint Mocha Latte, a refreshing blend of espresso, mint, and chocolate syrup. The last on the holiday line-up is the Ichigo Lychee Earl Grey Iced Tea, an Earl Grey tea based iced tea infused with strawberry and lychee sauces. These holiday drinks are available only until Jan. 15, 2023. To try these new drinks, customers may visit Muji’s Coffee Counter located inside Muji Central Square, BGC, Taguig.

Baked treats at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

RICHMONDE Hotel Ortigas. Executive Chef Tristan Galang and his kitchen team have prepared baked treats and savory pies for holiday celebrations and gift-giving this season. There are Special Hotbox Platters packed in self-heating containers that are meant for sharing at home celebrations and potluck parties: Salmon en Croute (P2,800), Cottage Pie (P2,400), Shepherd’s Pie (P2,555), Chicken Pot Pie (P1,650), and Potatoes au Gratin (P1,620). For sweeter options, there are Richmonde’s Signature Moist Chocolate Cake (from P250), Flourless Chocolate Cake (from P515), and Red Velvet Cheesecake (from P395), all decked out with Christmas designs. Also available are fresh-from-the-oven breads — Banana Walnut Bread (P335), Creamy Spinach Baguette (P360), Cranberry Babka (P320), and Coffee Bun (P364/box of four). Or elevate toast with Richmonde’s Herbed Butter (P200) and Bacon Jam (P265) spreads. Richmonde’s signature year-round hits are still available for gifting: the Plain Ensaymada (P195) and Ube Ensaymada (P225). Two new variants, the Pork Floss Ensaymada (P250) and Alcapone Ensaymada (P275) are making their debut this season. There are also Mini-Ensaymadas in boxes of four pieces (Plain, P275; Ube, P315) and nine pieces (Plain, P600; Ube, P685). Christmas Hampers — filled with an assortment of Richmonde’s breads and homemade spreads and packed in an elegant see-through box — come in two sizes. The Box of Freshly Baked Bliss (P1,750) is good for three to five persons and contains one creamy spinach baguette, one braided rosemary loaf, two coffee buns, one mini pork floss ensaymada, one mini alcapone ensaymada, one jar of herbed butter, and one jar of bacon jam. The Hamper of Holiday Happiness (P2,250), on the other hand, is good for six to eight persons with bigger versions of the breads in the Box of Freshly Baked Bliss, plus a loaf of cranberry babka. The holiday goodies are on display at Richmonde Ortigas’ Lobby Café and the hotel’s official Facebook page which has the complete catalogue. Items are available for pickup and delivery until Jan. 8, 2023, with advance orders and prepayment. Lead time of at least 48 hours is required and bulk orders may be arranged. For inquiries and orders, call (632) 8638-7777, SMS or Viber 0917-534-4352, e-mail fbsup@richmondeortigas.com, or message @Richmonde Hotel Ortigas on Facebook and Instagram.

Mang Inasal has Christmas dine-in deals, party specials

FOR this month, grill restaurant Mang Inasal offers Ihaw-Sarap ChristmaSAYA Dine-In Deals plus more ChristmaSARAP meals that work for at-home, in-office, or outdoor parties. Dine at Mang Inasal stores nationwide from Dec. 1 to 31 and save P20 by ordering the Ihaw-Sarap ChristmaSAYA Dine-in Deals. Choose from either a Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho combo, with both options served with unlimited rice, extra creamy halo-halo or crema de leche halo-halo, and a medium-sized drink. Meanwhile, the ChristmaSARAP meals are takeout and delivery options for group dining. There is the Mang Inasal Family Fiesta, a special bundled group meal composed of char-grilled favorites Chicken Inasal, Pork BBQ, or Grilled Liempo. Starting at P709 for takeout, you can choose from four different combos. Each bundle comes with a platter of Java rice, toyomansi, chili, chicken oil, plus peanut sauce for the Pork BBQ. Perfect for big group parties are Mang Inasal’s Siksik sa Sahog, Siksik sa Sarap Palabok, extra creamy halo-halo, and crema de leche halo-halo that is made special with leche flan, macapuno, and caramelized banana. Delivery orders can be made via the Mang Inasal Delivery App, http://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/, GrabFood, or foodpanda.